What if Seth Rollins returns to SmackDown to kickstart major feud? Analyzing all possibilities 

On RAW, Seth Rollins has been one of the most active champions. Having defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, The Visionary will now defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023.

While a match against McIntyre would be exciting, the creative team could add more by booking Rollins to appear on this week's season premiere of SmackDown. On the blue brand, the World Heavyweight Champion could reignite his feud with former stablemate and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In recent times, Rollins has taken several shots at The Tribal Chief. Hence, WWE could use this as an angle to get him on SmackDown. Once on the blue brand, the World Heavyweight Champion could plant early seeds and build a team to face Roman Reigns' Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames.

If WWE can book this match, it will send shockwaves among fans. Due to their history since their debuts, a feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is always exciting to watch.

WWE veteran criticized Seth Rollins for his performance at Fastlane 2023

At Fastlane 2023, Seth Rollins' title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura was considered the best match of the night.

In a last-man-standing match, Rollins and Nakamura did everything they could to get the best of each other. While the champ retained his title, his performance met with criticism from Bully Ray.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray criticized him for not selling the match well. Going into it, the storyline involved a serious back injury to Seth Rollins. However, as per the wrestling veteran, The Visionary killed its credibility through a lack of selling. He said:

"These are the things that annoy me," Ray said. "You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables ... everything ... and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder? Common! We all know the WWE and Seth Rollins are smarter than that."

While many people have understood Bully Ray's opinion, some have chosen to ignore and enjoy the contest as long as it lasted. With Rollins now scheduled to face McIntyre, it will be interesting to see how that match pans out.

