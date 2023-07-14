What did Sheamus work as before joining WWE? Hint: Not wrestling related

Sheamus has been one of WWE's most trusted wrestlers over the last 14 years. From becoming world champion to carrying the tag team division at one point, the Irish wrestler has seen it all in his WWE career. The one reason Sheamus has been able to stick around for such a long time is because of his passion for wrestling.

However, wrestling was not the only thing he knew how to do. The 45-year-old was highly skilled at another occupation which was also his career before WWE. Way before Sheamus could step foot inside the Stamford-based company, he worked as an IT technician.

In an interview with Gizmodo back in 2012, Sheamus spoke about his days before WWE. The Celtic Warrior revealed that he worked as an in-house IT technician from 1999 to 2007. These are also the years that he was active in the independent wrestling scene. Speaking about his time as an IT technician, Sheamus said:

"But the IT stuff is true. I used to work for Symantec AV; I worked as their in-house IT technician, and then I worked as specialised AV support, and then I worked for Hartford life IT, in Dublin and London. I worked in IT from ’99 through to 2007.”

The fate of the Brawling Brutes member changed when WWE came calling in 2007. Since making his debut, Sheamus has grown to become an iconic figure in the wrestling industry. It is heartwarming to see the success he has achieved throughout his career.

Sheamus lost to Austin Theory last week on WWE SmackDown

The last time Sheamus was a singles champion was in 2021 when The Celtic Warrior reigned with the United States Championship. However, 132 days after claiming the US title, the 45-year-old dropped it to Damian Priest. Since then, no one has seen the Brawling Brutes member win a singles title.

Last week on SmackDown, Sheamus had a chance to change that. After quite some time, the Irish wrestler was granted a US title opportunity against Austin Theory on the blue brand. Since this announcement was made, fans rooted for The Celtic Warrior to win the title.

However, that could not happen. Despite giving it his best effort, Sheamus was unable to dethrone the young champion. While he tried multiple ways to win, distraction resulted in the Irish wrestler losing the match as Theory rolled him up from behind to register a victory.

With the lost opportunity on his record, it will be interesting to see where Sheamus' career goes from here. It seems unlikely that he will continue to feud with Austin Theory. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see him chase the Tag Team Championship with one of his fellow Brawling Brutes members.

