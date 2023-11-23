What if Shinsuke Nakamura's Survivor Series: WarGames opponent is 16-time champion? Exploring the possibility

After losing to Seth Rollins at Payback 2023, Shinsuke Nakamura was actively involved in a feud against The Alpha Academy. However, that wasn't the only thing Nakamura was doing. For weeks, the Japanese wrestler has been delivering cryptic messages and calling out a mystery opponent.

Even after the latest edition of RAW aired, WWE's social media aired a message from Shinsuke Nakamura in which he was seemingly calling out someone. While it isn't clear whom Nakamura was referring to, there is a chance he might be targeting current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

During his feud with Rollins, Nakamura came close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. However, Rollins fought with everything he had and retained the title. Hence, WWE could book an angle that shows the Strong Style wrestler isn't satisfied with the outcome and wants another chance.

This could lead to the 43-year-old having a last-minute match against Seth Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames. Or else, the former Intercontinental Champion could cost Rollins and his team, which could lead to a potential rivalry between him and The Visionary. It will be interesting to see how Nakamura's story develops.

Latest update on the mysterious callouts of Shinsuke Nakamura

When Shinsuke Nakamura had his vignettes on RAW, it led many to think his potential new feud would begin before the Survivor Series. However, as weeks passed by, the mystery around Nakamura's promos continued to grow, and up until now, fans don't have an answer for who the Japanese star is referring to in his promos.

The one superstar fans believe Nakamura is referring to is CM Punk. After all, with Survivor Series: WarGames taking place in Chicago on November 25th, it's only logical for fans to expect a return from Punk. While several reports also suggest the possibility of the same, until now, there has been no confirmation.

The latest report about Shinsuke Nakamura's opponent adds more mystery and suspense. As per the latest reports, several talents in WWE are not informed about the context of Nakamura's callouts. This report further raises questions about who The King of Strong Style could be referring to.

While the name of CM Punk will always be a possibility, the former Intercontinental Champion is likely hinting at a potential match against Seth Rollins. Given Nakamura has never won a World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion, the likeliness of Rollins being the mystery opponent increases.