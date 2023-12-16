What if SmackDown star brings back multi-time champions to ignite rivalry with Bobby Lashley? Analyzing the possibility

Bobby Lashley seems to be having quite the time on SmackDown. While Lashley and the Street Profits turned heel sometime ago, it seems that the recent reactions of fans have turned them a babyface again. Whenever Lashley or his crew make an appearance, they are greeted with cheers from the crowd.

Apart from this, Lashley is also experiencing a good period in his singles career. On the next edition of SmackDown, The All Mighty will face Santos Escobar in a bid to get one step closer to becoming the next contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship.

However, before he shifts his entire focus to Logan and the match, he must also watch his back. On SmackDown, there is a huge chance that Karrion Kross could team up with a secretly signed duo to attack Lashley. The secretly signed duo in question are the Authors of Pain.

Kross could unite with the Authors of Pain and begin a rivalry with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The reason why Kross could do this can be attributed to his suffering defeat at the hands of Bobby Lashley on last week's episode of SmackDown. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see the duo compete.

Bobby Lashley believes he should be competing against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Since Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE programming earlier this year, he has not had the opportunity to fight for a singles championship. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion has taken Lashley forward by involving him in a faction along with the Street Profits.

However, according to the 47-year-old, he should be competing against the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. During a recent interview, The All Mighty mentioned none of the guys in the United States Championship Tournament are on his level.

He said:

“I’ll beat Kross up and then.. Yeah. I’m thinking through this whole tournament. Look who’s in it. I mean, all due respect to those guys but none of them are at my level. I should just be able to go snatch that championship [United States Title] and run with it. Um… I should be going after Roman or Seth right now. But, you know what, for right now we’re just going to do this tournament and get another championship belt… I mean, I already have them. I have them all."

While Lashley has been limited to mid-card segments and matches for now, once he and his faction gain momentum, fans would love to see them in feuds with top stars. It will be interesting to see what Lashley and the Street Profits achieve together.

