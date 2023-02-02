What is the status of Billy Gunn's real-life relationship with his sons?

Billy Gunn is a wrestling legend, which means his sons in the same line of work have someone to look up to. They ran with their father for a while as part of the Gunn Club before turning their backs on him in August 2022.

Gunn may no longer have his sons by his side, but the situation is kayfabe for the cameras and the wrestling community. In the real world, he has an entirely different relationship with Austin and Colten Gunn.

The WWE Hall of Famer has often talked about the dynamic he and his children share, which is rather heartwarming to learn about.

Speaking in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Billy Gunn shed light on his real-life relationship with his sons.

"I’ve had a great career, and now I’m working for a company that makes me feel young. As long as I can still do this at a level that I’m happy with, I’ll keep doing it... I owe a lot of it to my kids, too—they keep me young. I still enjoy what I do. Colten and Austin feed off each other, too, and they’re brothers. They love to be in competition, and they have a great relationship. We all work really good together," he said. [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Credit to Austin and Colten for revitalizing Gunn and making him enjoy his work. Hopefully, we’ll see a family reunion on the AEW product somewhere down the line.

Billy Gunn wants his sons to learn from the best

Billy Gunn revealed that his sons weren't quite the finished product yet. As such, he revealed that they were hanging out with former WWE Superstars Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze to fine-tune their skills.

"They’re around Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze’s school all the time, and they work very hard at what they do. So for them to reach the next level, they have to work with people better than them. And they’ll do that soon. It’s just a process. You don’t want it all to happen super fast, because then nothing sinks in. It takes time, and that’s how it happened with me, too." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Those are great names to learn from, and we are sure the youngsters have taken a lot away from them. The sky is the limit for the Gunn Club duo.

