Two of the biggest departures from WWE earlier this year were Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) and her former tag team partner, Naomi (Trinity Fatu). Both left WWE in early 2023.

While Banks has surfaced in New Japan Pro Wrestling by winning the IWGP Women's Championship, Naomi hasn't stepped into a ring. What is the former WWE star's wrestling future?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, NJPW and Stardom reportedly hoped to bring Fatu into the fold. Money, however, was a deciding factor in not doing so as its parent company looked to cut costs.

Debuting to help or confront Mone would have been a huge moment for everyone, but it wasn't to be. Mone's contract with NJPW and Stardom is also expiring soon, so that could have also played a part in Naomi staying out of a wrestling ring.

Naomi's wrestling career may continue outside of WWE

The former Funkadactyl is still in great shape and she recently trademarked the ring name "Trinity Starr" to presumably further her career.

Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 38 but left WWE after their victory while still under contract. The duo never returned to a WWE ring and both departed the company earlier this year.

They have remained friends outside of the company, with both women appearing side-by-side at various events.

With companies like AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW, wrestlers have plenty of options outside of WWE. Banks was one of the top women in WWE and one of the women's Grand Slam Champions. Her success has translated to NJPW, as has former WWE star Kairi Sane.

Despite not having an official match since leaving WWE, that doesn't the former Funkadactyl's in-ring days are over. Some stars take time away from the physical demands of the sport, with Banks doing so multiple times in her career.

If the former SmackDown Women's Champ decides to work a pre-appearance schedule for NJPW as Banks did, a deal can still be struck. The IWGP Women's title is still relatively new, so it's not likely the opportunity will vanish. Will she join her former tag team partner in Japan?

