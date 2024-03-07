What if The Rock forgives former WWE champion and devises mega plan for WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Roman Reigns will most likely face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One. While a win in this contest will allow Reigns to enforce Bloodline rules in his title defense against Cody Rhodes on Night Two, a loss would mean The Bloodline won't be able to interfere in The Tribal Chief's match.

To counter the same, The Rock could forgive a former champion and devise a mega plan for WrestleMania 40. The champion whom Rock could forgive is Austin Theory. While Grayson Waller and Theory have been on Roman's side, the latter had an altercation with The Rock last year.

However, with Waller and Theory taking every opportunity to praise The Rock recently, the latter could forgive them, and ask them for a favor at WrestleMania 40. If Rock and Reigns lose on Night One at WrestleMania 40, they could get Waller and Theory to interfere in Reigns' title defense against Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

By doing so, Reigns' chances of winning on Night Two will increase even if he and The Rock lose on Night One. While the angle is speculative, having Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as a backup could be extremely vital for The Bloodline. Knowing Paul Heyman and his scheming mind, he may even suggest this idea, especially after his interactions with the duo in the recent past. It will be interesting to see how this story moves forward leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling veteran makes major prediction about The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The Rock's inclusion in The Bloodline story has only led to more excitement among the WWE Universe. While the Hollywood star stands firm with Roman Reigns ahead of The Show of Shows, many believe the former will end up betraying The Tribal Chief sooner rather than later.

However, the one man who disagrees with the same is former WWE writer Vince Russo. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned it would be too soon for The Rock to turn heel given all the heat he has generated.

“I don’t think so. If they do it, it’s way, way too soon with the heat that The Rock has right now to blow it off that way, that soon. Absolutely not," said the wrestling veteran.

If The Rock turns his back on Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see how Reigns and The Bloodline react to it. Until then, fans will be keen on seeing how the story between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes ends at WrestleMania 40.

