What if The Rock is pushing for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 with a hidden motive? Massive swerve explored 

After a surprise heel turn during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, The Rock is set to make his first appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown along with Roman Reigns. This blockbuster announcement even led to a huge surprise in ticket sales for the blue brand as fans are anticipated and thrilled to witness what would happen next in this storyline.

The company has already announced this year's WrestleMania main event, where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes. However, The People's Champion might even also push for this match with the hidden motive to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

For those unaware, during the press event, Roman Reigns initially chose the Hollywood star as his WrestleMania opponent before Cody Rhodes made his presence known and challenged the Tribal Chief.

Later, things got heated when The Rock slapped Cody, leading to Seth Rollins coming in the support of the 2024 Men's Rumble winner. Further, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary aligned himself with Cody Rhodes in his battle against The Rock and The Bloodline.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see Seth Rollins making an appearance on SmackDown along with Rhodes as his supporter. Upon his visit to Friday Night, The Rock might depict his hidden motive by issuing a challenge to Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40.

However, it is important to note that this scenario is highly unlikely to come to fruition as this year Men's Elimination Chamber winner will face The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

So if the Hollywood star is somehow able to grant the Men's Chamber victory, then he surely gets the privilege to challenge Seth at WrestleMania 40.

Nick Aldis hypes The Rock and Roman Reigns SmackDown appearance

Just a few hours before, the company shared a video clip featuring Nick Aldis, where the SmackDown General Manager is seen making some big announcements for the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Nick confirmed the unfortunate injury of Shotzi which will result in her replacement with Alba Fyre in the Women's Chamber qualifying match.

Besides this, Aldis hyped the presence of Roman Reigns and The Rock for this episode, stating that he thinks Roman and Rock like to cook, and he got a few dishes prepared by himself.

"Roman Reigns the WWE Champion, and The Rock will also be in attendance. I hear they like to cook. I have a few dishes prepared myself if you catch my drift."

It will be interesting to catch what will happen in the upcoming episode of SmackDown when The Great One and the Tribal Chief will appear.

