What does The Undertaker think of Jason Kelce's NFL retirement? Exploring the WWE legend's honest thoughts 

The Undertaker may be best known for making history in wrestling, but he has also involved himself in other sports like football. Just recently, he talked about the retirement of one of the NFL's most beloved players, Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce began his NFL career in 2011 by joining the Philadelphia Eagles, his team until he retired in 2024. After one Super Bowl ring and being a seven-time Pro Bowl player, he decided to retire after the 2023 season. Many fans and athletes across different sports expressed their gratitude and admiration for the center. One of them was none other than WWE's own The Undertaker.

The Undertaker briefly discussed Jason's retirement on the recent Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he thought Kelce still had a few good years in him because he still performed well after a decade in the NFL.

The Deadman added that Jason also improved as a football player and as a person every year. He added that it was good to see players who knew when to call it a day and that it was time to go, but were still aware of the fact that if they wanted to come out of retirement, they could do so at the highest level. And this is the case with Jason Kelce.

Which WWE star has invited Travis and Jason Kelce to WrestleMania?

The Undertaker was inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame after retiring in 2020

Like many NFL players, the Kelce brothers are also fans of WWE and have made several references to its superstars. It's no wonder they have gotten the attention of one of the company's champions.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins invited the Kelce brothers, their families, Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis Kelce, and the Swifties. He also added that he was expecting San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle to be there too since the latter was a big fan and has been present at several WrestleManias.

With WrestleMania XL being held in Philadelphia and, more specifically, at Lincoln Financial Field which is the home of the Eagles, it's more than possible that we will see Jason Kelce and his family there.

Does The Undertaker root for Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL?

Although The Undertaker has a lot of praise for Jason Kelce, the Hall of Famer supports another team in the NFL. Since The Deadman is from Houston, Texas, it's unsurprising that he is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.

It would be interesting to see if Jason Kelce will also make his presence felt in WWE like several NFL stars have done in the past.

