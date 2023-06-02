What if The Usos destroy Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title on SmackDown tonight?

After what happened at WWE Night of Champions 2023, it looks like Roman Reigns and The Usos are finally at odds now. The two sides could unleash a feud, starting from this week's SmackDown, and it may lead to some titles being destroyed.

At Night of Champions, Roman Reigns bullied his cousins after the two mistakenly superkicked Solo Sikoa during the main event. Jimmy Uso finally reached his breaking point and hit The Tribal Chief with a devastating superkick. He went on to hit his cousin with another kick to signify his betrayal. After The Bloodline lost the match, The Usos walked away without their family.

WWE announced a celebration for Roman Reigns completing his 1000 days as World Champion for tonight's SmackDown, and the segment will expectedly feature some drama involving The Usos. Things could take a surprising turn.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Per Fightful select. WWE had mentioned in a creative memo there was to be “a new WWE universal championship” for Roman reigns’ 1,000 day celebration tomorrow night.



It’s believed to be set up the same way the rock unveiled the WWE championship in 2013. Per Fightful select. WWE had mentioned in a creative memo there was to be “a new WWE universal championship” for Roman reigns’ 1,000 day celebration tomorrow night. It’s believed to be set up the same way the rock unveiled the WWE championship in 2013. https://t.co/0rozs8XBvh

According to new reports from Fightful Select, WWE has plans for a new World Championship belt for The Head of the Table. If that's the case, tonight's SmackDown could feature the twins destroying both the World Championships to signify a rebellion.

If that happens, Roman Reigns could unveil a new World Championship, much like The Rock did 10 years ago.

Could tonight's SmackDown lead to one of The Usos dethroning Roman Reigns?

The promotion has already created a window for Reigns' feud with his Bloodline. The storyline has started and could end with Jey or Jimmy Uso finally dethroning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The Bloodline storyline continues to be RED-HOT.



WWE's official YouTube upload of Jimmy Uso turning on Roman Reigns has over 𝟏.𝟓 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 views in 15 hours.



Incredible. The Bloodline storyline continues to be RED-HOT.WWE's official YouTube upload of Jimmy Uso turning on Roman Reigns has over 𝟏.𝟓 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 views in 15 hours.Incredible. https://t.co/Co4bNkGxvF

Jey Uso has already had a rivalry with his cousin before and could rekindle the feud once his twin brother makes him realize how The Head of the Table has always used his family for personal benefits and doesn't even respect them in return.

Looking at the scenes from Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso could also be determined to take on the corrupt leader on his own. If that's the case, one of The Usos could finally go on to end the 1000+ day title reign of The Tribal Chief.

What are your thoughts about a new championship design for the WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section.

