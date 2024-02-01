What three-word message did Paul Heyman have for 28-year-old current WWE champion at Royal Rumble? 

Paul Heyman has played a vital role in Roman Reigns' success as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Not only does he help The Bloodline gain an advantage over its rivals with his promo skills, but he seemingly also plays mind games with them backstage.

The SmackDown star was present at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. On the show, he accompanied Roman Reigns for his four-way title match. Logan Paul followed Reigns' bout as he defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. As it turns out, Heyman had some interesting words to say to The Maverick before he made his way to the ring.

On the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul revealed that before he competed against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, Heyman approached him backstage and challenged him to top the performance of Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. The former ECW boss allegedly said, "Follow that motherf***er" since the four-way match took place before the US Title contest:

“Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up, Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf***er,’" Paul said, recalling his chat with Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Both Reigns and The Maverick retained their championships at the premium live event.

Does Logan Paul and Roman Reigns have a history with each other?

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to become the United States Champion

The Maverick and The Tribal Chief may not be at odds on WWE SmackDown right now, but they are not strangers to each other.

After Reigns appeared on Paul's podcast, the latter said he could smash the former inside the ring. This led to an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at Crown Jewel 2022. Despite The Maverick's best efforts to win, the champion emerged victorious.

In the lead-up to the match, Paul Heyman said Logan Paul should have a full-time medical team ready for him after Reigns beat him inside the ring. The Wiseman added that Paul would even need someone to sign him out from a hospital in Riyadh. This was quite ironic as the YouTube sensation seemingly suffered a torn meniscus, ACL, and MCL after the match.

Will Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul appear on WWE SmackDown this week?

As advertised, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul will be in attendance for the February 2, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. However, what the three stars will do on the show is still unknown.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens will confront Logan Paul after the controversial ending to their United States Title Match on January 27.

