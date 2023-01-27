What time will WWE Royal Rumble 2023 start worldwide? 

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will air from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest editions of the show in many years, with the hype surrounding it being nothing short of astronomical.

If you have a ticket to WWE Royal Rumble 2023, you are one of the luckiest people on the planet. The rest of us poor folk will be watching on our TVs and devices. Nevertheless, anyone tuning in will be watching a great event with plenty of action and talking points on offer.

If you are in the process of marking your calendars and schedules and want to know when the Premium Live Event starts, read on to find out.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. So look at your time zones, set your alarms, and get ready to rumble with the folks in WWE!

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The hype for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is real. Given the number of rumors circling the event (read: The Rock), the interest in it has skyrocketed beyond what it was before the turn of the year. As such, everyone will be tuning in with keen interest to see the first Premium Live Event of 2023.

The show can be viewed live on Peacock if you live in the United States. If you don't have a subscription, you can get one for $4.99 a month. That is a steal for the content you will have access to.

If you live outside the United States (besides Australia, more on that below), you can stream the event on the critically-acclaimed WWE Network. If you don't have access to it, all you have to do is fork $9.99 a month. In addition to Premium Live Events and live shows, you gain access to a truckload of exclusive WWE content.

Australians wanting to watch the show can do so by tuning in to Foxtel. It costs AUD 10 a month.

We can't wait for the show to begin. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest premium live events in quite some time. Let the Road to WrestleMania begin!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes