What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more (October 27, 2025)

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition of the red brand for Saturday Night's Main Event. The feuds and storylines are expected to see a final build before superstars head to Salt Lake City, Utah. Several prominent stars like CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and Nikki Bella will be in the house tonight for the show.

The October 27 edition of Monday Night RAW will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The show will stream live on its usual time across the United States and fans can sit back and enjoy it live in the evening while taking a sip of their beverage. However, RAW will stream at different times in other countries around the world based on their geographical regions.

WWE RAW timings in different countries

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will take place in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE Universe is excited to tune into the show as it will see one final build of the feuds heading into Saturday Night's Main Event. Here is a breakdown of the local start time of WWE RAW in different regions:

USA: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT (Monday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Monday)

United Kingdom: 01 AM BST (Tuesday)

India & Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 9:00 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

How to watch WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW has been the hotspot of several intriguing storylines and feuds in WWE and it has become a must-watch. Fans wishing to get an immersive experience of the show can head to the Honda Center in Anaheim, which is located near Angel Stadium, with a valid ticket.

For others, you can tune into Netflix to catch all the action live, as the show will stream there depending on the timings of your region. Netflix has been the official home of Monday Night RAW since January 2025 as part of WWE's multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

What is advertised for tonight's WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW will feature several top stars tonight as WWE has advertised major segments and matches. Nikki Bella is slated to battle Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match after what unfolded last week on WWE RAW. Things are expected to get chaotic with Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez diving into the chaos.

Jey Uso and CM Punk will be under the same roof tonight for a contract signing for their World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see what the two men have to say when they stand face to face on WWE RAW ahead of their heated clash this weekend.

The Women's Tag Team Championship will also be defended tonight as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss battle Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. This comes after The Role Model issued a challenge to the defending champions on social media.

WWE has also been advertising a segment of The Vision for tonight featuring Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. The two superstars will address their future after Adam Pearce pulled them out of the Battle Royal last week.

