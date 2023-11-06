What time does WWE RAW start? US, UK, India, and more (November 6, 2023)

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is one that fans should not miss. Although it's the fallout episode of the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, it will begin the build-up for the long-awaited Survivor Series event.

WWE RAW has different slots for different places. In the United States, the show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

It will start at 8 p.m. in Canada. For the United Kingdom and Ireland, it will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. In India, the program will start at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Saudi Arabia, RAW will start at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Fans in the Philippines can catch the program on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. New Zealand fans can view the show by 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. For Australians, it begins at noon on Tuesdays.

Did any WWE RAW stars drop their championships at Crown Jewel?

The Stamford-based promotion went to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel. A total of eight matches were featured in the card: five title matches and four matches coming from the WWE RAW brand. However, no new champions were crowned for the Monday show.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was in action this weekend in a Fatal 5-Way match. She defeated Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark to retain the title.

Seth Rollins was also in action to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, but the latter could not capture the gold. However, the bout's aftermath saw another tease of The Scottish Warrior being approached by The Eradicator backstage.

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes were also victors in their singles matches this weekend against JD McDonagh and Damian Priest, respectively. However, with another premium live event nearing, the winners wouldn't be able to celebrate for long before a new challenger emerges.

It would be interesting to see what tonight's Monday Night RAW episode will look like following the thrilling Saudi Arabia event.

