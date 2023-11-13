What time is WWE RAW tonight? US, UK, India, and more (November 13, 2023)

The November 13, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will feature the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, The Judgment Day, and much more. Fans should not miss out on the action-packed show of the red brand.

WWE RAW has different slots for different places. The show will begin in the United States at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time. It will start at 8 p.m. in Canada. The United Kingdom and Ireland will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. In India, the program will start at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Saudi Arabia, RAW will start at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Fans in the Philippines can catch the program on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. New Zealand fans can view the show by 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. For Australians, it begins at noon on Tuesdays.

Expand Tweet

Monday Night RAW timings

United States: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Canada: 8 p.m.

United Kingdom/Ireland: 1:00 a.m. on Tuesdays

India: 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays

Philippines: 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 a.m. on Tuesdays

Australia: noon on Tuesdays

New Zealand: 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays

What championship is going to be contested at the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

Judgment Day has all the gold, but Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against bitter rivals Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Rhodes and Uso previously won the titles at Fastlane against Damian and Finn, but they quickly dropped the belt in just nine days to the same duo in a rematch on WWE RAW after Jimmy Uso interfered. All stars have since been crossing heads in previous episodes of the Monday show, and it would be interesting to see if new champions will walk into Survivor Series: WarGames.

Expand Tweet

Other singles matches planned for tonight include The Miz vs. Ivar, Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven, Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser. It remains to be seen what else the upcoming WWE RAW episode has in store.

What do you think will happen at tonight's Monday Night RAW episode? Share your thoughts below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.