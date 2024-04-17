What does Tony Khan do that Vince McMahon did not as an owner? WWE Legend opens up

Vince McMahon is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of pro wrestling. While some claim he was a father figure, others don't have pleasant memories. Former WWE Superstar Goldust falls into the latter category.

The former Intercontinental Champion wrestled for many years in the WWE and then became a backstage producer for a year.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star spoke about the difference between working for Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. The veteran wrestler claimed that the former WWE Chairman used to yell at him and other officials daily.

"They [wrestlers] go out there and they're pulling off the stuff, but then they get off script and they're doing stuff that they shouldn't do or [that] they were told not to do—that's on me, from Vince McMahon. I can't reach through the screen or tell the ref, 'Tell him not to do this,' or 'Get back up on the train tracks.' Once that happens, it's a domino effect, and it just gets worse and worse. He's always like, 'Hey, good. Thumbs up to the kids,' and I know it's the s**s, right? Because they didn't do anything I told them to, and I am just like, I'm waiting, and then, every time, 'Dustin, come see me.' So, I know, you know, many times I've been over there, and it was a lot. He [Vince McMahon] yelled at all of us. Dean [Malenko], Arn [Anderson], Fit [Finlay], [Mike] Rotunda, all of us. It was an everyday occasion, an everyday occurrence. If he didn't yell at you, you have had a good day, which was few and far between," he said.

Rhodes claimed working for Tony Khan was much better than McMahon. The veteran stated that the AEW honcho was a patient man who trusted the match producers.

Vince McMahon always had a motive behind his actions. While he got it right on several occasions, there were a few times he got it wrong, according to a former WWE employee.

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed that handing over creative control to Stephanie McMahon was a huge mistake on Vince's part.

"Stephanie took over creative when I left, and I knew that was the biggest mistake Vince McMahon could possibly make because, first of all, I spent a lot of time with Stephanie and I never saw a creative side to her. I saw her business side, [which was] brilliant. I never saw her creative side," Russo said. (22:57:23:26)

Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE TV this year at WrestleMania 40. However, it remains to be seen if The Billion Dollar Princess will play a major backstage role moving forward.

