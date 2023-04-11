What UFC references did Cody Rhodes make during his WWE RAW promo?

Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE RAW on April 10, 2023, and cut a fiery promo about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Every time he spoke, it was a shot at The Tribal Chief, The Beast, or Paul Heyman.

During the promo, he made a few references to Brock Lesnar’s UFC run, and those didn’t go unnoticed. However, it seems fair to talk about the UFC in WWE at this point, considering the two combat sports companies have merged and will soon form a new company running under the Endeavor Group.

Here are the three times Cody Rhodes made UFC references during his WWE Raw promo:

The American Nightmare mentioned Brock Lesnar being a Hall of Famer in both worlds (UFC and WWE).

He referred to Brock Lesnar as a former UFC Champion while adding that Lesnar was also a former WWE Universal Champion.

Lee Sanders @TheRCWRShow Another Rockstar reaction for Cody Rhodes w/ a stellar promo. He remembered right about Brock Lesnar being a UFC Champ but he caught himself off so quickly, almost as if he wasn't sure he xouls mention that part. It's all merged now bro. You can mention it. Good stuff! #wweraw Another Rockstar reaction for Cody Rhodes w/ a stellar promo. He remembered right about Brock Lesnar being a UFC Champ but he caught himself off so quickly, almost as if he wasn't sure he xouls mention that part. It's all merged now bro. You can mention it. Good stuff! #wweraw

During the promo, Rhodes mentioned that rookie Brock Lesnar pictured everyone as a victim, such as The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, and even Randy Couture (his opponent from UFC 91).

Cody Rhodes ended the promo by calling out Brock Lesnar for his heinous attack on him during last week's episode of RAW and challenged The Beast to a match at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

Cody Rhodes referenced an embarrassing WrestleMania 39 moment on WWE Raw

To describe how uncomfortable it was to have Brock Lesnar turn on him, he compared the situation to what he endured during WrestleMania 39.

It so happened that after securing the victory, Roman Reigns was celebrating the win when a fan threw a rubber chicken in the ring. It was assumed that the rubber chicken was aimed at Roman Reigns, but it went past him and landed near Rhodes.

#WWERaw "Laying there surrounded by 80,000 people with a rubber chicken a foot away from your head..." "Laying there surrounded by 80,000 people with a rubber chicken a foot away from your head..."#WWERaw https://t.co/buLzvT6HBc

While the motive behind the rubber chicken remains a mystery, it’s possibly due to the fan not being satisfied with the outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and expressing the same!

Speaking of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe was expecting a rematch between the megastars at Backlash 2023, but it seems like Rhodes will face Lesnar, and Reigns will either feud with someone else or not be a part of the match card.

