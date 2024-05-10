What did Vince McMahon actually think about Ronda Rousey's friendship with WWE RAW star? Here's the truth

Ronda Rousey has not been around WWE since SummerSlam 2023, but she has made headlines within the industry after the release of her autobiography: Our Fight. In her book, she takes the readers deep into the roots of WWE and how it functions, who calls the shots, and how the superstars are treated backstage.

One name that has been mentioned in a couple of incidents is Vince McMahon. She mentioned how Vince McMahon controlled the product even when he wasn't physically present, and the line between his on-screen evil persona and the real-man behind the mask was blurred.

Apart from the above, she revealed that it was Vince McMahon who did not think Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's pairing was a good option because no one would think they were friends outside of WWE. However, the duo are close-friends, and fans did respond to their pairing, and it pushed WWE to book them to secure the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

Ronda Rousey's last WWE match was against Shayna Baszler in a MMA Fight match at SummerSlam 2023, which Rousey lost.

Ronda Rousey took a shot at Roman Reigns in her second memoir

In recent times, Reigns worked a limited schedule and did not represent the title as much as fans would liked it. However, he still managed to be the face of the company and made an impact whenever he was present. Interestingly, when he did make an appearance, he would usually take his own sweet time to enter the ring, a benefit that other superstars did not enjoy.

It so happens that Ronda Rousey was informed that time makes money and not in-ring action, and this is when she questioned Reigns elaborate entrance time and how that actually made any money for the company.

Currently, Rousey does not seem to have the motivation to return to WWE in any shape or form, and may have retired from pro-wrestling for good!

