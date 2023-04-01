What if Vince McMahon returns to cost Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39? Find out if recent speculation can turn into reality

Night two of WrestleMania 39 will witness Cody Rhodes go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, things may not end too well for The American Nightmare if WWE decides to have Vince McMahon interfere in the match.

For those unaware, a recent report from PWInsider has revealed that the company's former CEO will be in attendance at WrestleMania 39. This has led many to speculate whether Mr. McMahon could play a key role in the main event match at the Show of Shows.

Jer @jeremydrobins Vince McMahon rewriting the ending of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes #Wrestlemania Vince McMahon rewriting the ending of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes #Wrestlemania https://t.co/MxRwMmaukD

While Roman Reigns is currently the face of the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes is the former poster boy for WWE's rival company AEW. Hence, it can be speculated that Vince may not allow someone like Rhodes to prevail over "his guy," Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, after retiring from the sports entertainment business last year, Vince McMahon was reinstated to WWE's board of directors in January this year.

While fans have been speculating about Mr. McMahon having a say in the outcome of the main event match between Rhodes and Reigns, WWE could throw a curveball at us by having Mr. McMahon return as an on-screen character and cost The American Nightmare a potential win.

However, it's essential to note that although several fans, and even Vince McMahon himself possibly, would like to see him return to WWE television, the company is highly unlikely to make such a move, owing to the recent allegations against him.

Betting odds hint at a win for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

While it will be interesting to see who walks out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after the main event match at WrestleMania 39, the recent betting odds have predicted a massive win for Cody Rhodes on April 2.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW https://t.co/MZowlXMQcZ

The American Nightmare has been running high on confidence ever since winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.The former AEW star recently ended Solo Sikoa's winning streak on the main roster and looks determined to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Cody's hard-hitting promos and power-packed performances have earned him massive praise from fans and critics alike. Wrestling veteran Arn Anderson recently shared his thoughts on Rhodes's recent run on the main roster:

"The return of Cody Rhodes has been a blessing for WWE in a time of great difficulty. Contrary to initial expectations, Cody immediately received a huge push and repaid the trust of the management by showing off a series of excellent performances.Rhodes' return to WWE paid off, it must be admitted," said Arn Anderson.

Should Vince McMahon cost Cody Rhodes his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

