What wild card did Rhea Ripley play on WWE RAW? Exploring hidden clue in plain sight 

WWE RAW was a big-time show this week. The special edition of the red brand was billed as the season premiere. To celebrate the occasion, two major championship matches were booked. One bout saw Gunther defeat Bronson Reed, while a tag team match was the main event.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This came thanks to SmackDown star Jimmy Uso appearing out of nowhere and hitting his twin with a brutal Superkick.

While some may see Jimmy's appearance as random, there may be more to it than meets the eye. Rhea Ripley could be the one to thank for this shocking interference, as she made a special phone call earlier at night.

While Damian Priest looked slightly annoyed at Rhea sneaking away to make a call, it seemingly benefitted the group. That call was likely to either Jimmy directly or to Paul Heyman to call in the interference.

The Eradicator recently negotiated with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. While the terms of their arrangement remain private, it isn't unbelievable that this help is part of the business relationship between the two stables.

Judgment Day holds a lot of gold in WWE

The big victory on Monday Night RAW means a lot for The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Unified Tag Team Champions again. This is their second time holding the coveted titles as a duo.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is the longest-reigning champion in the dominant faction. She won the then-SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania. The title has since been renamed the Women's World Championship.

The fourth and final member of the faction, Dominik Mysterio, also has gold. He is the reigning NXT North American Champion. While he briefly lost the title to Trick Williams, he won it back thanks to help from his stablemates in The Judgment Day on NXT.

Despite the wealth of gold the dominant faction already has, there may be even more in their future. On top of lugging around two belts, Damian Priest is also Senor Money in the Bank, capturing the briefcase earlier this year.

Holding that briefcase means he can cash in for a title match anytime. Don't be surprised to see him capture the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Universal Championship sooner or later.