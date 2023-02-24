What will happen between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown tonight? Possible heartbreaking development

The Bloodline is in a state of disarray on WWE SmackDown and all eyes are on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Their shenanigans in recent weeks have provided a lot of drama, yet it is not even close to ending. Tonight, the blue brand will pick up from where the red brand left the story.

On Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens berated Sami Zayn for the latter's versatile attitude towards Roman Reigns. The former Honorary Uce, having come to his senses, asked for KO's assistance in taking down The Bloodline together. However, his former pal denied the alliance: "If you need help taking down The Bloodline, just ask your buddy Jey."

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's friendship will be put to the test in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Presenting a fistbump to Jey, Zayn may try to recruit the Uce to his side to rebel against The Blooldine's tyranny. However, the Right Hand Man might be forced to turn on his newly-found friend.

From a storyline perspective, Jey Uso is highly aware of his Samoan lineage. It is almost impossible for him to betray his cousins, especially his twin Jimmy. Even during the Elimination Chamber, The Right Hand Man couldn't meet Reigns' gaze even though he tried to stop The Tribal Chief.

Jey Uso might betray Sami Zayn's trust in the upcoming WWE SmackDown. This would catalyze the rumored WrestleMania plans, where the Usos take on Sami, along with KO, for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens could target Jimmy Uso on the blue brand and facilitate a heated angle.

A man on a mission, Owens has been fighting The Bloodline on his own for several years. Zayn is expected to join him, although it would be surreal if Cody Rhodes also gets pitted into the new alliance.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are reportedly confirmed to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight

Since the fallout at the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso has distanced himself from The Bloodline. No answers have been presented to The Tribal Chief for his recent actions. The suspense might be put to rest on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to Xero News, both Jey and Sami Zayn will be present on the blue brand tonight. WWE apparently has huge plans for the Jey-Sami saga, which will be refined by The Bloodline's looming threat.

Could the upcoming WWE SmackDown be the beginning of the Zayn-Owen alliance? Triple H could have a surprise up his sleeve and not take the obvious route, that is being speculated since last year.

