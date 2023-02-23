Vince McMahon has been synonymous with WWE for decades now. He is the principal owner of the company and was the Chairman and CEO before he stepped down from those positions.

Until recently, McMahon had never entertained the notion of selling his beloved empire. However, recent reports state that he is open to selling the promotion and has fixed the price at $9 billion. If he manages to part ways with his share of stocks, there could be major inbound changes.

Given how share prices skyrocketed following Vinnie Mac's return to the company as Executive Chairman, one can expect the same on a higher level should a sale be confirmed. Its status as a publically-traded company could also change, leaving fans unable to buy its stocks.

When it comes to the product, no one knows what will happen if Vince McMahon sells WWE. Many expect little to no changes in the structures of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events. However, if the new owners are based in Saudi Arabia, for example, there could be a greater emphasis on shows like Crown Jewel.

Vince McMahon sued ahead of WWE sale

Vince McMahon is reportedly focused on selling WWE at this moment in time. However, he has to deal with a lawsuit on his name before he gets to that, with a WWE investor suing him for misusing his power.

The investor, whose name is Scott Fellows, alleged that McMahon returned to WWE as Executive Chairman to oversee the sale of the promotion. This, he claimed, was not in agreement with the terms he had agreed to before stepping down.

"Following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against McMahon, the Board unanimously determined it was not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders for McMahon to return to WWE. Nonetheless, McMahon executed the Written Consent to remove certain directors who opposed him and add himself and two cronies to the Board. The Stockholder Approval Amendment went further and usurped the power of the Board to manage the affairs of the Company....As such, McMahon violated his fiduciary duties by executing the Written Consent." [H/T PWInsider]

It remains to be seen whether the former CEO and Chairman is guilty of these allegations. If he is, his plans to sell his empire will have to be put on hold.

