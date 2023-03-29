What does 'WrestleMania Week' consist of? Here's an insight into what to expect in the coming days

WrestleMania Week began with an exciting episode of Monday Night RAW and will continue till the weekend. WWE hosts a variety of activities that cater to fans, including fan experiences, charity events, autograph signings, and shows featuring WWE's various brands and superstars.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held right after the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the big event this weekend. This year, legends such as Rey Mysterio, Andy Kaufman, Stacy Keibler, and The Great Muta will be inducted during the program.

On Saturday, April 1, NXT Stand & Deliver is also set to take place featuring their top stars and highly anticipated matches. These include Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Title as well as a Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Title.

Superstars often participate in promotions for WrestleMania Week to help generate excitement and hype around the event. By engaging with fans and media outlets, superstars help create a buzz that can ultimately drive ticket sales and viewership. IYO SKY and Carmella were recently spotted with members of the Los Angeles Angels Major League Baseball team and shared some images on Twitter.

Being the biggest annual premium live event in WWE, there is a lot of fervor amongst wrestling fans from around the world. From meeting their favorite superstars, to witnessing incredible matches, and participating in various activities, there is no shortage of excitement for fans at WrestleMania Week.

Which matchups will be headlining WrestleMania 39?

With some of the biggest feuds taking place at WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe is in for a treat. A total of 13 matches have been confirmed for the two-day spectacle at the SoFi Stadium in California.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes on Night Two. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has established himself as a top star but may have his reign challenged this weekend. With Rhodes' recent win on Monday Night RAW, which ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak, the anticipation for the headlining fight is at an all-time high.

It has been reported that the SmackDown Women's Title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will headline Night One, although there has been no confirmation on the matter. It is undecided whether The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will take over. WWE has kept their plans a secret but have recently confirmed the match card for both nights.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 If Rhea and Charlotte headline night 1 it'll be the 3rd time a women's championship match headlined WrestleMania If Rhea and Charlotte headline night 1 it'll be the 3rd time a women's championship match headlined WrestleMania

We eagerly look forward to the arrival of WrestleMania 39; with such a select line-up, the wrestling fraternity is in for a treat. On a platform of such magnitude, the WWE stars are sure to deliver some unforgettable moments.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes