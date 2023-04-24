What does WWE consider the greatest title change of all time? Check out the entire Top 30!

The WWE Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the world of professional wrestling. Over the course of the past 60 years, the title has been held by some of the greatest names in the industry. The title has also changed hands countless times throughout its storied history. But what's the greatest world title change of all time?

WWE is celebrating 60 years of their top title. The celebration will run over the course of the week. The sports entertainment juggernaut has already released multiple videos to celebrate the rich history of the WWE Championship. Recently, WWE posted a video of the top 30 greatest title changes to ever take place inside the squared circle.

The 20-minute video features some of the most important and recognized WWE Championship changes in the history of the business. These wins have helped solidify the reputation of stars such as Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal. However, at number one, the company has placed Mick Foley, aka Mankind's WWE Championship win over The Rock in January 1999, as the greatest one of all time.

Check out this video to see what title change the company considers to be the greatest of all time.

Brock Lesnar was the last holder of the title before it was unified with the Universal Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Beast lost the title to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two.

Which superstar has had the most number of WWE Championship reigns?

The title is arguably the most popular and recognized title in the history of the business. It was first won by Buddy Rogers on April 25, 1963. The title was then passed down to an elite group of superstars such as Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena, to name a few.

Speaking of John Cena, the Cenation Leader has had the most runs with the title. Cena has won the championship a record 13 times. His first title win came at the expense of JBL at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. His final win came against AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble event. Cena is also one of the two men in company history to capture a world title a record 16 times.

The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. We'll have to wait to see if the Tribal Chief can be dethroned anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on the WWE Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes