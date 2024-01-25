What if WWE plans for Roman Reigns to pull double duty at WrestleMania 40 against The Rock and Cody Rhodes? Analyzing possible series of events

Until a few years ago, Roman Reigns was one of the most active wrestlers in WWE. However, in recent times, Reigns seems to have pumped the brakes on his career and has become more of a part-timer. In 2023, The Tribal Chief only competed in 11 matches for the promotion.

Hence, many believe that even in 2024, Reigns may not be wrestling a lot. However, this is where WWE could come in with a surprise. At WrestleMania 40 in April, the Stamford-based promotion could book Roman Reigns to defend his title on two consecutive nights.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Head of the Table could face The Rock in a singles match. Assuming he beats The People's Champion, which he most likely will, WWE could book him to face Cody Rhodes on Night 2. This is where things would get interesting as fans would be keen to see if Rhodes completes 'his story.'

While the above-mentioned angle is exciting to read, it's less than likely that such a thing could happen. After all, if Roman Reigns main events on any one of the two nights, the promotion will need the second night to book another potential mega match between someone like CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

WWE legend says Cody Rhodes is not as interesting as Roman Reigns

When Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, many fans were left disappointed. However, as Rhodes continued to grow in stature even after this defeat, fans were content knowing The American Nightmare might potentially finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

While many want to see Rhodes win the title, a WWE manager thinks even if he does win the title, he won't be able to keep it for a long time. During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell also mentioned that Cody Rhodes was not as entertaining as Roman Reigns. Mantell said:

"Don't you think that it's a much more interesting story with the heels having the title than to put it on Cody? And Cody, I don't think he can keep it for long. I don't know what kind of story he could tell. But he is not as interesting as Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman." [30:30 - 30:50]

While one may or may not agree with Mantell's assessment, it's hard to deny that the majority of the WWE Universe wants to see Cody Rhodes finish the story. Hence, it will be interesting to see if WWE books him to do the same.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.