The wrestling world was collectively heartbroken when Sami Zayn went down to Roman Reigns and failed to become world champion before WrestleMania 39. He gave it his all and stunned the champion on multiple occasions, but it wasn't enough in the end.

Zayn had everyone believing left and right, taking the fight to Reigns from the opening bell. He managed to withstand his opponent's best shots, even kicking out of a Spear and an Uso Splash. The dream was there for the taking, but a cruel twist of fate meant he was pinned and walked out of Montreal with nothing.

With the defeat, the former Honorary Uce is out of the title picture, with The Tribal Chief set to take on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood. However, he will still have a major part to play in the proceedings if the ending of Elimination Chamber was anything to go by.

Kevin Owens emerged to make the save from Roman Reigns' post-match beatdown. With Jimmy Uso very much an enemy, WWE's plans for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 will most likely involve him teaming with Owens to take The Usos down for good. While that is no main event, it will still be one of the biggest matches on the card.

Sami Zayn's chances of entering the main event at WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn may have failed to walk into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but there's no denying he looked like a worthy champion throughout. Fans got to see him at the top of his game at Elimination Chamber, and we'd be lying if we said we had enough of him.

Indeed, despite the loss, Zayn is red-hot right now and wouldn't look out of place in the main event of WrestleMania. The chances of WWE pulling the trigger on that are slim, but one can never say never. The option of splitting the world championship is always there, allowing for both Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns versus Sami Zayn to happen.

The Master Strategist's run over the past twelve months has been nothing short of spectacular. It deserves a world title as its ultimate conclusion. We will see if WWE explores this scenario in the coming weeks.

