What is WWE's special WrestleMania 41 announcement after Backlash 2024? Potential spoiler explored

After the Backlash Premium Live event, WWE is gearing up for a significant announcement regarding WrestleMania 41 during the 150th Kentucky Derby pre-race show airing on NBC. This announcement has sparked excitement among the WWE Universe, with many speculating that WWE will reveal next year's WrestleMania location.

A major spoiler has emerged online from the reputable insider WrestleVotes, indicating that the announcement following Backlash could unveil Las Vegas as the location for WrestleMania 41. This speculation is supported by WWE's approach in 2021 when they announced Las Vegas as the location for SummerSlam during the Belmont Stakes pre-race show.

"WWE has stated that a WrestleMania 41 announcement will be coming during the 150th Kentucky Derby pre-race show this afternoon on NBC. WWE has done this one time prior, in 2021, when they announced during the Belmont Stakes pre-race show that years SummerSlam would be taking place in…… Las Vegas," - WrestleVotes stated.

Even previously, Undertaker has also hinted at WWE hosting the Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas next year, adding further credibility to the potential spoilers.

The official confirmation regarding the location is expected after the Backlash Premium Live event. Fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement during the 150th Kentucky Derby pre-race show and are excited to see what WrestleMania 41 has in store.

Besides this, a match of the Rock is also likely to take place at next year's Mania which adds more anticipation towards this post Backlash announcement.

What other locations could be for WrestleMania 41?

Besides Las Vegas, Nevada, there are other potential locations for next year's Showcase of the Immortals. One such location is London, UK, which gained attention after Triple H hinted at the possibility of hosting WrestleMania there. This hint came after a significant declaration from London's Mayor Sadiq Khan during his re-election campaign.

Initially, Minneapolis, Minnesota was also considered a potential location for WrestleMania 41. However, Minnesota later withdrew from contention to host the event.

This means that all signs and indications currently point towards Las Vegas, Nevada, as the likely host for next year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

If this speculation turns out to be true, it would mark the first time in history that WrestleMania is held in Las Vegas. Las Vegas previously hosted the highly successful SummerSlam event in Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

It will be intriguing to see if Las Vegas secures its first-ever WrestleMania event next year.