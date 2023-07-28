What if WWE star returns after nearly three months to team up with Damage CTRL? Exploring the possibility!

On WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is experiencing quite an interesting time. With IYO SKY failing to get a positive result and Bayley being targeted by Shotzi, it feels the faction needs a new face. Injured stable member Dakota Kai believes the same and even suggested a new member for the team.

As per Kai, she would like to see absent WWE star Piper Niven join Damage CTRL. During an interview, Kai expressed her admiration for the 32-year-old star and called the Scottish wrestler a 'lethal weapon.'

“She’s [Piper Niven] amazing. She would be such a great addition to have. She’s so strong. Look at her. She’s our lethal weapon. She will be.” [H/T RSN]

Niven's addition to the stable could be interesting for many reasons. In Kai's time away, Bayley and IYO SKY have developed quite a bond. Hence, when Dakota Kai returns, adding Niven to Damage CTRL won't make the former feel left out. Apart from that, the 32-year-old's in-ring abilities make her a great prospect.

Piper Niven has not appeared on WWE Network since April 10th, 2023. In her last appearance on RAW, she faced IYO SKY and Michin in a triple threat match for the No.1 contenders of the RAW Women's title. Niven was on the losing end of this bout.

Piper Niven spoke about her absence from WWE

One of the worst moments in a wrestler's life is when they are injured. Not only does it keep them away from their livelihood, but for many, it limits them from doing what they love the most. Such was the case with Piper Niven.

During an interview with Cageside Seats, Niven admitted she went crazy during her time away from WWE due to an injury. However, she also spoke about character development during her time off. She wished to show the same through her wrestling. Niven said:

"I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as, like, a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling."

While Piper Niven has returned to wrestling at live shows, it will be interesting to see when WWE chooses to introduce her back on television.

It will also be interesting to observe if the 32-year-old becomes a part of Damage CTRL down the line.

