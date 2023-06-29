What if WWE star's real-life friend costs him title shot at Money in the Bank? Exploring all possibilities

Logan Paul's inclusion in the Money in the Bank ladder match has only made the contest more exciting. Last week on RAW, The Maverick announced he was invited to compete at the Premium Live Event in London, and since then, the WWE Universe has been buzzing about his comeback.

While Paul is sure to make his return at MITB, there is a chance that his business partner and friend KSI could make an appearance too. With Money in the Bank taking place at the O2 Arena in London, England, it won't be a surprise to see KSI at the event.

However, this leads to the question that if KSI appears at MITB, what would be his role? While there are many possibilities, there is a chance that KSI will turn his back on Logan Paul. This could result in LA Knight winning the briefcase and later feuding with the YouTuber.

After all, if KSI makes an appearance at Money in the Bank and chooses to turn his back on Logan Paul, it won't come as a surprise considering the history the duo share. While they are friends today, Paul and KSI were rivals earlier, and they even indulged in a boxing match in which the latter walked out as the winner.

Triple H reportedly does not want Logan Paul to win the Money in the Bank

After Logan Paul announced he would be competing at Money in the Bank, the 28-year-old became a fan favorite to win the competition. Later, reports too suggested that Paul was the frontrunner to win the coveted briefcase at the O2 Arena in London, England.

However, reports now suggest that Triple H, who will be heading his first Money in the Bank as creative head does not want The Maverick to win the briefcase. The report further mentioned that The Game wants Paul to feud with potential MITB winner LA Knight.

Last week on RAW, LA Knight had a verbal confrontation with Paul, and in the few minutes they shared, the segment seemed like an instant hit. If the two feud after MITB, WWE fans can expect a great storyline.

Logan Paul assaulted with PRIME bottles ahead of Money in the Bank

Ahead of MITB on July 1, 2023, Logan, Paul and his business partner KSI hosted a fan meet-up in Copenhagen. However, the meeting did not seem to go as per plan for the duo.

Both Paul and KSI instructed fans to throw empty bottles at them which resulted in a hilarious moment. In a video, it can be seen that Logan Paul and KSI were trying to dodge and save themselves from the bottles thrown at them.

Later this week, Paul will be gearing up to compete in his first-ever MITB ladder match. Whether the YouTuber wins the briefcase or not, it will be interesting to see what WWE does with him.

