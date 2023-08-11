What if WWE Superstar ideates mega plan to take SmackDown champion off television? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline storyline has heavily dominated WWE SmackDown over the past three years. At SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns was able to defeat Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso interfered and betrayed Jey. While this development shocked the WWE Universe, many wonder what's next.

If one thinks about it, there are several ways this storyline can be taken forward. However, there is a huge angle that should interest the promotion. The angle in question is the possibility of Solo Sikoa betraying Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week.

At SummerSlam, Sikoa came in to help Reigns. While he inflicted damage on Jey Uso, Sikoa was the subject of an unintended spear from The Tribal Chief. This enraged Sikoa, and he made sure to convey his feelings to Reigns. So, it won't come as a surprise if Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns.

If Sikoa does so, it will help Reigns recover from a reported injury he suffered at SummerSlam. A potential attack from The Enforcer will help WWE write Reigns off television until he is fit and ready to make a comeback. This is all speculation at the moment but it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses this path.

Former WWE writer criticizes Roman Reigns' and Jey Uso's Tribal Combat match

The Tribal Combat match in the main event of SummerSlam 2023 received mixed reviews from fans and pundits. While not a lot was said about the match itself, Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso during the contest was the main subject of discussion. However, a former WWE writer shifted attention to another point.

Freddie Prince Jr. was very critical of the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He said the contest between the two did not live up to the Tribal Combat stipulation. Prince Jr. mentioned that his expectations from the match did not come to pass.

"Tribal Combat was a lie," Prinze Jr. said. "[A] farce, a complete fallacy, and I'm pissed off about it. What the hell is a Tribal Combat? I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don't know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other's ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there's nothing left, they just fight."

Prince Jr. went on to say that despite the no interference stipulation, two men did interfere, and labeled the Tribal Combat match as a No DQ bout. Prince. Jr said:

"No one's allowed to interfere, [yet] two people interfere. I didn't feel a lot of Samoan culture in the match, which was just kind of weird to me. And I'm not trying to say it in a woke way, I'm just... it was basically a [No DQ] match."

While there might be people who agree with Freddie Prince Jr., most were mainly focused on Jimmy's betrayal. Considering the heel turn by Jimmy Uso has got such a reaction, it will be interesting to see how WWE continues this storyline going forward.

