What if WWE veteran is forced to take on crucial role in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's feud? Massive twist could be in the works!

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s feud is arguably the hottest thing going on in pro wrestling today. The two are likely to collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and fans should expect another massive twist, one that could involve a WWE veteran.

The person in question is none other than Paul Heyman. The Wiseman could be forced by either Roman Reigns or The Usos to become the special guest referee for the rumored match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Heyman might even cost the Tribal Chief his match, as well as the title, by aligning with The Usos.

For those of you who missed SmackDown last Friday, Roman and Solo Sikoa launched a brutal attack on Jimmy and Jey Uso in the opening segment of the show, one that had Paul Heyman apparently botch the name of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief took out Jimmy with multiple steel steps to the head. The Enforcer destroyed what was left of his flesh and blood by putting him through the announcer’s desk. Jimmy was then taken out of the building in an ambulance.

Jey returned to SmackDown in the main event and attacked Roman Reigns. One-half of The Usos issued a challenge to the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match will likely be made official this week on the Friday Night show.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso’s feud will continue on SmackDown this Friday

WWE announced that the fallout from Jey’s title challenge will be the highlight of this week's SmackDown. The shocking events of the Trial of the Tribal Chief set the stage for the brutal attack on The Usos at the hands of their cousin and brother.

With Jimmy apparently out of action, Jey is on his own to take on the man who’s been playing mind games with him for nearly three years. It remains to be seen how the feud will progress this Friday.

Fans better not miss SmackDown as it comes to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

