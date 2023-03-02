When a Bloodline member teased signing with AEW

The Bloodline is arguably WWE's most dominant faction of the present day. Led by Roman Reigns, the group currently consists of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

However, things could've turned out a lot differently, considering that a member of The Bloodline had previously teased signing with AEW. The member in question is The Enforcer of the group, Solo Sikoa.

In 2020, Sikoa took to Twitter to tease the idea of him joining Tony Khan's promotion. This was before he signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2021. Formerly known as Sefa Fatu, he competed on the independent circuit for three years, starting in 2018.

Check out Solo Sikoa's tweet from 2020:

After signing with WWE, Sikoa joined the NXT brand, where he became the North American Champion. He defeated arch-rival Carmelo Hayes to capture his first title on the brand.

During his time on the brand, the 29-year-old defeated the likes of Boa and Von Wagner before moving up to the main roster.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Sikoa made his main roster debut, assisting Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. This led to him joining The Bloodline.

Interestingly enough, after joining the main roster, Sikoa won the North American Title, as he briefly returned to NXT to dethrone Hayes. He eventually vacated the title to permanently be on the main roster.

Bill Apter recently praised Bloodline member Solo Sikoa and his iconic move

Bill Apter recently discussed Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike, previously used and popularized by Umaga.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter praised the move for its viciousness. He said:

"He's the guy who came up with that taped Ernie lad thumb, and now in history, coming back to 2022 and 2023, Solo Sikoa is paying homage to Umaga by doing that same thing. And that's a vicious maneuver for the fans to witness because that's just...it looks so genuinely real," said Apter.

Sikoa is currently a part of The Bloodline and is set to face Kevin Owens on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

