When Bray Wyatt called Hulk Hogan and 13-time WWE Champion liars to their faces

Bray Wyatt is considered one of the most creative and unique WWE Superstars of this generation, but he was also fearless and intimidating. No matter who his opponents were, he made sure to put them on sight and speak his mind, even if they were Hulk Hogan or even John Cena.

In 2014, Bray Wyatt and John Cena were involved in a heated and memorable feud which saw the former hating the latter for his "fake heroic act" and wanting to see him as a "monster." This continued on the March 10, 2024, episode of RAW, which opened with Hulk Hogan announcing that an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal would occur at WrestleMania XXX.

John came out after Hulk's announcement to share the news and welcomed the Hall of Famer. The 13-time WWE Champion then recalled how he was a fan of The Hulkster growing up and knew Hulkamania would live forever before declaring as the first entrant of the match. However, their moment was cut short by The Wyatt Family.

Bray Wyatt then mocked John and Hulk for their similar "heroic" characters and Cena's Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect mantra. The Eater of Worlds called them liars for their personas and claimed he was a God.

Cena replied by first apologizing to Hogan for the disrespect and interruption and mocked his rival's appearance by calling him "homeless." John redrew his entry at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at the event and finally issued a 'Mania match against Bray.

What does Bray Wyatt actually think about John Cena?

Wyatt and Cena at WrestleMania XXX

At WrestleMania XXX, Wyatt lost to Cena, but it wasn't the only time both men crossed paths in WWE. Although they have feuded several times, The Eater of Worlds has nothing but great things to say about the 16-time World Champion.

In a past interview with ESPN, Bray stated that John was a sweet guy and was happy to see the latter succeed as an actor. He also stated he was glad to receive the respect of somebody like Cena.

Cena has also reciprocated his respect and admiration for Wyatt, as a wrestler and human being. John has previously stated that he enjoyed working with Wyatt and liked how they were both dedicated storytellers.

What happened the last time John Cena and Bray Wyatt clashed?

Both men faced again in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic and entertaining Firefly Fun House, which saw Wyatt's character, The Fiend, take the win. This would be their last match together as Bray unfortunately passed away on August 24, 2023.

It was interesting to watch the chemistry between both men and how Wyatt's character grew and developed.

