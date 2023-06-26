When current WWE star's Money in the Bank cash-in on Roman Reigns was ruined by Brock Lesnar: Do you remember?

Roman Reigns has been a dominating champion whenever he has held the company's top championship. Regardless of his reign in 2018 as a babyface or his current title run as a heel, multiple superstars have tried to dethrone him.

In 2018, The Big Dog faced a similar situation where both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman wanted to strip him of the WWE Universal Championship. However, The Monster Among Men won the Money in the Bank 2018 contract and was prepared to cash in against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell.

Unfortunately, Strowman's cash-in attempt did not work in his favor since Brock Lesnar unleashed The Beast upon both the stars, and the referee had to end the match as a No Contest.

Considering The Monster Among Men had already announced his intention to cash in against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, it wasn’t a surprise for the WWE Universe. More often than not, fans remember what was thrown at them at the spur of the moment rather than what was pre-planned.

Even though Strowman had a few chances to become the Universal Champion at the time, his fortune didn’t shine until WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns vacated the title due to his health issues, and Goldberg took his place. Strowman then defeated Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion in 2020.

Furthermore, fans do not remember every Hell in a Cell match. Only a handful make it through to become etched in their memory. Tragically, Brock Lesnar laying waste to yet another superstar or two, which included a failed MITB cash-in, isn’t a fresh experience for the fans.

Roman Reigns will not have a title match at Money in the Bank 2023

The Bloodline has split into two, with The Usos betraying Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa choosing to stand by The Tribal Chief. Furthermore, Solo executed the Samoan Spike on Jimmy Uso, increasing the heat between the two sides.

To understand which half of The Bloodline is stronger, the promotion has booked a tag team title match between Reigns & Sikoa and The Usos.

