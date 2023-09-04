When was the last time CJ Perry (fka Lana) competed in WWE? Reflecting on the 38-year-old's wrestling contributions

CJ Perry competed for WWE as Lana from 2013 up until her release in 2021. The 38-year-old began her career as the on-screen manager of Rusev at NXT. She also competed in multi-woman matches during her time in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

CJ Perry’s last match in WWE took place on the May 31, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Ravishing Russian teamed up with former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Her in-ring debut was at the ten-woman tag team match during the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show on April 3, 2016. The team of Lana, Emma, Naomi, Tamina, and Summer Rae lost to the team of Paige, Natalya, Eva Marie, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox.

In WWE, Lana is mostly remembered for her successful pairing with real-life husband Rusev (Miro in AEW). The two were put together as manager-wrestler by the late great Dusty Rhodes in one of the earlier versions of NXT.

The pairing immediately clicked, and Rusev soon became one of the most dominant heels on the former white and gold brand. The duo were sent to the main roster after spending several months in NXT. The rest was history.

Lana made her AEW debut as CJ Perry at All Out 2023

After teasing her pro wrestling future for months, the former WWE star finally made her AEW debut at All Out 2023 on Sunday. Lana arrived, as CJ Perry, to help her husband Miro against Powerhouse Hobbs during a post-match attack angle.

The blonde hit Hobbs with a steel chair shot to the back, but the former TNT Champion no-sold the attack. The distraction, however, allowed Miro to take out his rival. However, Miro wasn’t pleased with his wife’s interference and walked away from her.

It remains to be seen where the angle will lead the pair now that CJ Perry is All Elite.

