When was the last time Raquel Rodriguez appeared on WWE television?

On Monday Night RAW's ongoing edition, Raquel Rodriguez returned to WWE programming. She participated in the Last Chance Battle Royal to book a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Despite facing tough competition, the 33-year-old won the match.

While a victory in such a competitive match is amazing, what's even better is that Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal despite being absent from WWE programming for several weeks. Before today, the last time Rodriguez appeared on WWE television was on November 20, 2023, facing Nia Jax on RAW.

While Rodrgiez competed in Dark Matches and Live Events after her match against Jax, she stopped from December 3. The reason behind her absence was attributed to her being diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

However, now that the former Women's Tag Team Champion is back on WWE programming, it will be interesting to see what she does.

Wrestling veteran recently said WWE isn't using Raquel Rodriguez properly

In her WWE career till now, Raquel Rodriguez has experienced success by winning the NXT Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, despite having plenty of talent, Rodriguez has yet to win her first singles championship in the main roster.

This has led to many questioning how WWE has booked her. Recently, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that the Stamford-based promotion hadn't used Rodriguez properly. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he said:

"What have they done with her? Like that's why I am saying, bro it's the booking. Because we look at her we see a good-looking girl, we see a girl that has got charisma, she has got an unbelievable body, she is an unbelievable athlete, we see all that. What have they done with her? Zero." [2:45 onwards]

You can check out what Vince Russo said about Rodriguez in the video below:

Given Rodriguez won the Battle Royal on RAW, it will be interesting to know what Vince Russo thinks now. This victory on the red brand could begin a major push for Rodriguez.