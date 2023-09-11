When was the last time Solo Sikoa lost a match at a WWE Live Event? Massive streak was ended recently

Solo Sikoa is currently aligned with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, as part of the Bloodline faction. The last time Sikoa competed was against AJ Styles on Smackdown on September 1, 2023, where he defeated the Phenomenal One in a singles bout, with the assistance of Jimmy Uso.

However, recently, during a live event, the Bloodline Enforcer suffered a rare loss, at the hands of Styles.

Even before this, Sikoa had suffered losses during house shows. Prior to facing AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes had pinned the Bloodline Enforcer during back-to-back live events. First, the American Nightmare defeated Sikoa on April 22, 2023, at Saturday Night's Main Event, and then he scored another victory the next day, during Sunday Stunner.

Expand Tweet

Since making his main roster debut, Solo Sikoa has had very few losses. Moreover, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes are currently the only two names who have pinned the Enforcer since his move to SmackDown.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes is currently the only star who has pinned Solo Sikoa in a televised match. This match took place on WWE RAW on March 27, 2023, where the American Nightmare defeated the Bloodline member to gain momentum against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39.

It's interesting to note that the Stamford-based Promotion chose AJ Styles to be the second superstar who defeated the Bloodline Enforcer since his move to the main roster. Moreover, this loss of Sikoa was nearly after a five-month winning streak in the company. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future, after Phenomenal One's win over Solo Sikoa.

Will AJ Styles challenge Roman Reigns next after defeating Solo Sikoa?

The victory of the former WWE Champion over the Bloodline Enforcer is likely to hint at many creative directions for Styles. Not only did Sikoa lose, but AJ Styles also pinned Jimmy Uso on a recent edition of the blue brand, which seemingly hints at major plans for the Phenomenal One on SmackDown.

It is also interesting to note that Styles has competed in the main events of SmackDown for the past two episodes. Moreover, the victory over Jimmy Uso marks the first win for the 46-year-old superstar since defeating Karrion Kross last month.

All these potential hints appear to be pointing towards a future clash between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles. The upcoming few weeks are also likely to build more anticipation between the Bloodline and the Phenomenal One.

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will make his return to WWE and whether the company will position Styles as his next challenger, after these hints.