When Randy Orton consoled his former rival's son following scary incident at WWE event

Randy Orton is known for his cunning and somewhat antihero character in WWE. Despite what character he plays on TV, his role as a veteran will always shine through. This was present during the Survivor Series 2016 Premium Live Event.

In WWE Survivor Series 2016, a traditional five-on-five tag team match took place between SmackDown and RAW. The Monday show had Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman on their team, while AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, and Randy Orton represented the blue show. At one point during the match, McMahon attempted to deliver a Coast-to-Coast to Reigns, but the latter caught him mid-air with a spear.

Shane's head collided with the mat quite hard and caused him to be concussed. The moment was witnessed from the front row by McMahon's family. Despite the ongoing match, Randy went over and was seen talking with Shane's family.

When asked what Randy Orton told them, he said that he assured them their father was tough and a champion. The Viper assured them that he was fine and they shouldn't worry about it as it was all part of their job.

“I told them their dad was a champ and he was a tough dude, and he’s fine, and it’s just part of what we’re doing right now, kids. Don’t worry about it. And they smiled and the wife was happy, and everything was cool.”

Fortunately, Shane did not suffer any major injury, and team SmackDown even won the Survivor Series 2016 match.

Why did Randy Orton break character for Shane McMahon's family in Survivor Series 2016?

Wrestler's breaking character usually ends up with them receiving repercussions. Orton has been guilty of doing this for a while, but at that moment in 2016, he wasn't thinking like a wrestler.

A fan previously asked Randy why he broke character and consoled Shane's family. The Viper replied that as a father, he knew what it was like to have his family at ringside when things go wrong during a match.

What is Randy Orton's status for the WWE Survivor Series 2023?

The Viper has been absent from the company since May 2022 due to a back injury. As per reports, he could return to Survivor Series and even join Cody Rhodes' team. The speculations further grew when The American teased fans about calling a friend after this week's RAW episode.

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton will have another memorable Survivor Series soon.

