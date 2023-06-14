When was Randy Orton originally planning to retire? Plans before injury revealed

Randy Orton hasn't appeared in a wrestling ring in over a year. He last made an appearance back in May 2022. In his final bout, The Usos defeated him and Matt Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

There has been no announcement on Orton's possible return to the ring, and his father, Bob Orton Jr., has stated that his son's physicians have advised against him competing again.

This does not automatically suggest that he won't come back, but it could point to the fact that he won't be performing for a very long time.

Orton made his first appearance for WWE in 2002, and since then, he has risen through the ranks to become one of the most successful superstars in the history of the company. His professional life has spanned more than 20 years.

Even though The Viper is currently sidelined due to an injury, the superstar disclosed before his injury that he aims to continue his career for a considerable amount of time.

The unquestionable future inductee into the Hall of Fame turned 43 years old in April of this year. Before his injury, he wanted to keep going and had plans to continue wrestling for another 10 years.

When asked about it on the Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Orton shared the following details:

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t?" Orton said. "And I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50 and be able to say I did it on my terms. That’s 9 years from now. But I don’t see an end to my career any time soon. I’d like to continue to go.” [H/T GiveMeSports]

WWE may have dropped hints about the return of Randy Orton.

The WWE Universe has voiced their concern about The Viper's absence from the ring. They were unhappy that Randy Orton did not grace them with his presence at WrestleMania 39, despite rumors of him making an appearance.

Fans eagerly await Randy Orton's return to the ring as he progresses on his road to recovery. When he does make a comeback, they can't wait to see more of his famous finisher and his undeniable influence on the ring.

The WWE Universe has been wondering what the company is up to since they posted a video of Randy Orton's best RKOs to their official YouTube channel.

Many people have perceived this action as a possible precursor to the Legend Killer's return to competition. Fans are truly hoping for his return by the end of the year, although the precise date of his reappearance is unknown at this time.

