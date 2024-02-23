When did Rhea Ripley beat up Kevin Owens? Revisiting the WWE star's words at the Elimination Chamber Press Event

Since moving to SmackDown, Kevin Owens has heavily emphasized his singles career. At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Prizefighter is set to participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Owens received a great response from the crowd during the Press Conference of the upcoming premium live event.

During his time on the microphone, The Prizefighter made an interesting comment on Australia's very own Rhea Ripley. Owens said that Ripley beats him up whenever she gets a chance. This led to several fans questioning when The Judgment Day member laid her hands on Owens. To answer the same, there have been two instances.

During an episode of RAW nearly ten months ago, Kevin Owens teamed up with Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day. At one moment during the match, Owens was outside the ring, and the referee was not looking. This led to Ripley hitting the Canadian star.

Next, when Owens and Zayn were defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback last year, the match was full-blown chaos due to interference from other members of The Judgment Day. While Owens and Zayn dealt with it smoothly, the former could not stop a vicious Spear through the barricade from Rhea Ripley.

Popular name wants Kevin Owens to wrestle SmackDown Superstar at WrestleMania 40

If Kevin Owens wins the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he will have a guaranteed World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, if he loses, then one would imagine what is in store for The Prizefighter. A popular name recently suggested that he would like to see Owens taking on Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40.

The popular name in question is Jake Paul. During an interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer claimed a match between Logan and Owens would help the Maverick silence his haters.

Jake Paul said:

“I don’t know who’s in the cards for him. For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens. If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back."

Logan Paul faced Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble and won via disqualification, which is not the way anyone would like to win. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books a match between Paul and Owens at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE