When is Roman Reigns' next WWE match? Date, venue, and likely opponent

Riding high as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns' record-breaking title run doesn't have a clear end in sight. The Tribal Chief has yet to begin a new feud after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

However, the coming few weeks could present Reigns with his next challenger. While he is set to miss WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, The Head of the Table is more or less confirmed for the company's next premium live event.

Roman Reigns' next WWE match will be at Night of Champions on May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While the event's theme is that every championship would be defended, a few reports have also confirmed The Big Uce's presence. But who will he defend his world titles against?

No opponent has been mentioned so far, but there are a few options for the main event spot in Saudi Arabia. Shinsuke Nakamura could use the momentum from his return to challenge Reigns. He did mention going after the world title in a backstage interview following SmackDown.

It seems like WWE will go with a low-key opponent for The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. His match at the event might be a formality before the 1,000-day celebration of his Universal Championship reign. Fate has it that Roman Reigns will hit that milestone on the exact day of the premium live event.

Who else is left for Roman Reigns to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against?

While Roman Reigns is set to cross 1,000 days as Universal Champion, he still has a few exciting matches to get through. The biggest one might be against Seth Rollins. The two former Shield brothers have unfinished business and are interested in facing each other at WrestleMania 40.

However, Roman's reign might not even reach April 2024 if Cody Rhodes has his way. The American Nightmare could get another shot at The Tribal Chief after he defeats Brock Lesnar, with SummerSlam 2023 a potential date for their rematch.

Matias @matiiiiii_ Cody here instantly reminded me of Cena after losing to Rock. I wonder if now they’re going towards Cody/Roman 2 at SummerSlam or in Philly for next year’s Mania. #WrestleMania Cody here instantly reminded me of Cena after losing to Rock. I wonder if now they’re going towards Cody/Roman 2 at SummerSlam or in Philly for next year’s Mania. #WrestleMania https://t.co/Bc5FnScaw5

Meanwhile, the likes of Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton, depending on his health, could also be waiting in the wings. A feud against Jey Uso also seems a hot option too, as WWE has the chance to go full circle with The Tribal Chief's cousin.

Who do you want to see Roman Reigns face in 2023? Let us know in the comment section below!

