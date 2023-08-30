When Seth Rollins mocked current WWE star's divorce in brutal promo

Seth Rollins is one of the WWE Superstars who blurred the lines between reality and fantasy for a storyline. Although it's not uncommon to incorporate stars' personal lives when cutting a promo, The Visionary went a step further and made fun of his opponent's divorce.

Matt Riddle had a highly publicized divorce with his wife of 11 years, Lisa Rennie. The couple married in 2011 and had three children together before finalizing their divorce in March 2022. Their marriage hadn't been going smoothly with the WWE star being accused of cheating. Although this was a sensitive topic in Riddle's life, Seth Rollins still used it in their feud leading up to Clash at the Castle.

On the August 29, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, both stars engaged in a war of words. Although they weren't present face-to-face, their words were enough to cause permanent harm. After the segment supposedly ended, Seth Rollins took a another shot at Riddle, stating that he had no family left, and that his children didn't want to see him anymore.

Both men were supposed to face-off at that year's SummerSlam. However, it was canceled after the former RK-Bro member apparently failed a drug test. Their bout at Clash at the Castle saw Seth defeat Riddle.

Matt is set to welcome a new baby with Misha Montana in December 2023.

Did Seth Rollins cross the line by mentioning Matt Riddle's ex-wife and kids?

Rollins and Riddle have one win against each other

Mentioning a superstar's family and their real-life issues is not new for WWE. As it turns out, the current World Heavyweight Champion learned about this from John Cena.

Seth Rollins revealed that he doesn't think he crossed the line by mentioning Matt's family. He added that everything was "fair game" as long as it was mentioned on camera. However, things would be different if it happened backstage.

"I mean I don't think so... This is something that I learned from working with John Cena... He always thought me to have a very thick skin when it came to whatever was said on camera because it is fair game... If it's on camera, it's fair game, it stays out there and lives in that world. Backstage, it's a different world. Those are two different things."

How did Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's dislike of one another start?

Seth's issues with Riddle began after the latter's ex-wife body shamed Becky Lynch, Rollins' real-life wife, on social media. While The Visionary said he believed husbands should always side with their partners, he felt Matt should not have tolerated what his ex-wife did.

It remains to be seen if both men will feud again or if their bout from last year marked the final time they would be inside the same ring.

