WWE News: When Brock Lesnar Will Be Able To Compete In The UFC Revealed

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 986 // 10 Jul 2018, 08:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt in their match in UFC

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has been the centre of a lot of controversies recently. His last appearance for WWE was in a Steel Cage Match against Roman Reigns at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but then appeared at UFC 226.

After the bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier called out Lesnar to face him inside the cage.

Lesnar and Cormier faced off in the cage, and it became apparent that Lesnar and Cormier wanted to face each other in a future match.

USADA has now issued a statement where they have revealed when Lesnar would be cleared to take part in UFC if he passed the testing period.

In case you didn't know...

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended Lesnar from UFC after USADA found that he had tested positive for an illegal substance.

Lesnar notified UFC that he was retiring from Mixed Martial Arts for the second time. The fans expected Lesnar to return to UFC eventually, with the general suspicion being that he would lose the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania before making the move back to UFC.

He surprised everyone when he emerged as the winner of his singles match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and retained the Universal title. Now it appears as if Lesnar is going to leave WWE in the immediate future after a time as part of the mandatory testing by UFC.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar faced down the winner of the UFC 226 headliner, Cormier, and the two made their intention of facing each other clear to everyone in attendance.

The USADA issued a statement saying that he entered the testing pool on the 3rd of July. Lesnar has to be part of the mandatory testing pool before he can take part in a UFC event.

According to USADA's statement, there are six months and four days left on Lesnar's 'period of ineligibility'. The announcement means that Lesnar will be eligible to compete in UFC on the 8th of January, 2019.

"With six months and four days remaining on his period of ineligibility, Lesnar will be able to compete on or after January 8, 2019, should he remain in compliance with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy."

The only way he will be eligible at that time, however, is if he is able to be compliant with the UFC Anti-Doping Policy during that time.

What's next?

Lesnar is not yet scheduled to face anyone at WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but the winner of the Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley match at Extreme Rules will be the likely next opponent for Lesnar.

Vince made it clear that he does not want Lesnar to leave WWE, but that may not matter. If that is the case, Brock will not be the Universal Champion for too long.

If Lesnar is to compete in UFC around that time, he will have to leave WWE before that to train. This may mean that he leaves after either SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

You can see Brock Lesnar attack Roman Reigns here:

What do you think of Lesnar's possible UFC bout? Who do you think will win the Universal Championship from him? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.