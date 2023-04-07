When will Shane McMahon recover from the injury suffered at WrestleMania 39? Predicting potential return

Shane McMahon's return at WrestleMania 39 was cut short after he suffered an unfortunate injury during an impromptu match against The Miz. Although Snoop Dogg managed to save the segment, it might take a while before the 53-year-old will be fully healed.

At this year's Show of Shows, The A-Lister was challenged twice to an impromptu match. On Night 1, he was unable to get past Pat McAfee, who had some help from George Kittle. The Miz was put up against the returning Shane on Night 2, but that had to be cut short after McMahon tore his quad while jumping over the RAW star.

According to Medical News Today, a torn quad's recovery depends on its severity. A grade 1 injury will need a week or two to heal if the person rests. However, a grade 2 or 3 strain can last for a month or even more. It's unknown what the severity of Shane McMahon's injury is, but hopefully, it's not that serious.

Despite Shane McMahon's unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 39, The Miz continued the match but this time against Snoop Dogg. After punching The A-Lister, The Doggfather of WrestleMania performed a People's Elbow to win. During the WrestleMania 39 post-show presser, Triple H confirmed that Shane tore his quad.

The Miz comments on Shane McMahon's injury at WrestleMania 39

Many fans and professionals were sympathetic to McMahon after he suffered the injury, especially since it has been a while since he was present in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the same can't be said about The Miz.

In an episode of Kyle Brandt's Basement after WrestleMania 39, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked about Shane McMahon's injury. The WWE star stated that some things happened in the ring that they couldn't control, then later insulted the 53-year-old by stating that he got hurt because he faced The Miz.

“We always tell kids not to do what we do at home for a reason. This is very dangerous and we’re trained professionals. Things happen in the ring that are sometimes out of your control. When you get in the ring with me, you might get hurt. That kind of happened with Shane.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

It remains to be seen when and if another update will be shared regarding Shane McMahon's injury, and if he will return on-screen after what transpired at WrestleMania 39.

