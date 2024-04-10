When will The Rock return to WWE? 3 possible premium live events The Final Boss can headline next

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and announced the conclusion of his present run in the company. However, The Final Boss has already cleared his intention to come after Cody's title whenever he makes his return to the company.

In this article, we will take a look at the three possible premium live events which the Hollywood megastar can headline next in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. The Rock might headline the Biggest Party of the Summer next

One of the PLEs which The Final Boss can headline next is none other than this year's SummerSlam. The Biggest Party of the Summer is often called as a second WrestleMania for the WWE Universe and the presence of The Rock in this PLE will indeed add additional excitement to this event.

Also with The People's Champion teasing a title feud with Cody Rhodes, SummerSlam 2024 seems to be most suited location for their clash, considering the importance of the title.

A potential scenario that might unfold could see The Rock making his comeback a few weeks before WWE SummerSlam. After his arrival, he could remind the WWE Universe of his word to Cody and eventually lay down a challenge for The American Nightmare for his title. This could result in a match between these two for the title at SummerSlam 2024.

For those unaware, this year's SummerSlam PLE is scheduled to take place on August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

#2. The Rock might headline an international PLE next

Under the regime of Triple H, the gravity of the international premium live events have shown a rather rapid growth. In their international PLEs, the company usually books incredible cards for the audience, which leads to the possibility of The Rock headlining the Bash in Berlin premium live event next in WWE.

The inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE is slated to take place on August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany. Also, with Cody Rhodes being already advertised for the show, a showdown between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare is indeed something that the WWE Universe could see happening in Berlin.

The Rock headling Bash in Berlin will certainly help the company generate incredible numbers in their first Germany show after years.

#1. The Final Boss might headline WrestleMania again next year

The Final Boss certainly impressed the WWE Universe with his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania this year. However, with reports circulating that a match between Rock and Cody is expected to take place at next year's Mania, fans might witness the Hollywood star headline WrestleMania 41 next.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see The Bloodline member making his comeback at some point before 'Mania and challenge Cody Rhodes. This could set up a match between these two for WrestleMania 41 and indeed be fittingly the PLE where The Final Boss headlines next. In addition, there have been reports that indicate the possibility of this bout happening due to the tremendous reception for the two superstars this year.

A clash between The People's Champion and The American Nightmare is indeed something fans can call a WrestleMania-worthy showdown. Also, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout will add an intriguing element to their rivalry.

