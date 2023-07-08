When WWE cut major women's match due to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline going longer than expected

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s segment on SmackDown this week forced WWE to cut a match. This isn’t the first big segment involving the Tribal Chief and his group to have cut a match, and it probably won’t be the last.

Fans might recall Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s segment on RAW XXX led WWE to cut a major women’s match. Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to collide in a Steel Cage match during the show. It was cut because the Trial of Sami Zayn went into overtime.

PWInsider had reported that The Man was supposed to go over The Role Model inside the steel cage before the match was cut and scrapped altogether. WWE replaced it with a three-on-one assault on Becky by Damage CTRL.

“The steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley did not go as envisioned on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The original plan was for Becky to win and then be beaten down by Damage CTRL.”

Watch the angle below:

Becky ended up getting Bayley inside the steel cage two weeks later on the January 23, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The Man won the match with the help of the returning Lita.

Which match was affected by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline segment on SmackDown?

The entire Bloodline was in Madison Square Garden last night for the trial of Roman Reigns in the Tribal Court. The segment ended with Roman and Solo Sikoa standing tall over the motionless bodies of Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The segment went into overtime, forcing WWE to cut AJ Styles versus Karrion Kross, who didn’t even get to complete his entrance before the match. The People’s Executioner quickly lost to the Phenomenal One.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ They just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that?

#SmackDown #WWE

BroThey just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that? Bro 💀 They just cut off Karrion Kross' entrance like that?#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/bwXHABU5Lc

It remains to be seen what will be in store for the two stars next week on SmackDown

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes