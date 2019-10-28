Where is WWE's Paige?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 357 // 28 Oct 2019, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige

Why did Paige retire?

Former WWE wrestler Paige retired from in-ring competition in 2018, on the RAW after WrestleMania. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion had to quit wrestling as she suffered a serious injury to her neck during a match with Sasha Banks.

The English Superstar had to announce her retirement due to the neck injury, having suffered another injury to the same region a few years earlier.

Where is Paige?

Following her retirement from in-ring competition, Paige became SmackDown's general manager, before Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Triple H announced sweeping changes in WWE, with one of them being the removal of the general manager's role on both brands.

She then promoted the film based on her life, Fighting with my Family, before returning to WWE earlier in 2019. Paige became the manager of the Kabuki Warriors, the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

But, she once again disappeared from WWE television, before returning recently for WWE Backstage, a studio show for SmackDown on FS1. She has featured alongside Renee Young and Booker T on the Blue brand's show.

What's next for Paige?

Paige will not be able to wrestle again due to her serious injury, but she will be involved in pro wrestling and WWE in some capacity.

She will continue to appear on the WWE Backstage show, while we could also see her return to WWE television as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors once again.

On a recent WWE Backstage show, Paige asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to allow her to manage the Japanese duo once again:

"Hit me up brother, I'm ready, I'm ready to manage them again. Come on Vince, I'm ready coach, put me in!"

Advertisement

She will also feature on WWE's reality show Total Divas, where she has a guest role for season 9 of the show. Paige also revealed in a recent interview with Metro that she wants to follow in the footsteps of "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson and join Hollywood.