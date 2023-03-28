Where is John Cena? Reason why he missed the last few WWE RAWs before WrestleMania 39

In recent weeks, Austin Theory began calling out John Cena during promos, demanding why fans support the WWE legend. On March 6, 2023, Cena refused to fight when challenged, claiming that Theory was not ready. However, with fans in an uproar, he eventually conceded to their jury, setting up the match for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

With just one week to go until WrestleMania 39, John Cena was absent from Monday Night RAW's line-up, even though it was reported that he would appear to be promoting his match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The filming of Cena's new movie "Grand Death Lotto" has already started in Atlanta, which derailed his live appearances on the red brand.

He has only appeared once during this WrestleMania Season in his hometown of Boston on March 6. It could still be possible for the former champion to show up on SmackDown, but judging from the line-up, it is unlikely. Unfortunately, for his fans, his busy schedule has possibly refrained him from being seen on the red and blue brands.

This week on RAW, Theory gave an intense promo in an empty arena, firing shots at his opponent. He said he is not doing this for his fans or the WWE Universe, and his goal is 'not to become the next John Cena.'

Austin concluded that fans would stop believing in Cena once the latter faces him.

The similarities between Cena and Austin Theory are quite possibly what makes WWE want to play out this dream matchup. This will be the first time the two will face each other, with the US Championship on the line.

Can John Cena become a six-time United States Champion at WrestleMania 39?

John Cena's list of accomplishments is nothing short of impressive. Among his numerous accolades is being a 16-time world champion, a record which he shares with WWE legend Ric Flair.

Apart from world titles, John Cena has had five reigns as United States Champion in WWE. His first reign began after defeating The Big Show at WrestleMania XX.

His fourth reign began in March 2015 and is perhaps his most memorable reign. During this time, Cena introduced the "US Open Challenge," where he would defend the championship against any wrestler on the roster who wanted a shot.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast In a seminal moment for the Doctor of Thugganomics, John Cena defeats The Big Show to win the US Title. In a seminal moment for the Doctor of Thugganomics, John Cena defeats The Big Show to win the US Title. https://t.co/Icv4Y9mnps

Last year, the former WWE champion commented on his wrestling journey, stating that he is sure that his job in the ring isn't finished, although he wants to be realistic about where he stands.

Regardless of whether Cena becomes a six-time US Champion, his legacy in WWE is secure, and he will always be considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

