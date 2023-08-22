Where is WWE NXT Heatwave? (August 22, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

WWE's developmental brand will host another one of their special episodes tonight for NXT Heatwave. The card is lined with incredible matches featuring stars from the main roster.

The August 22, 2023, episode of NXT Heatwave will take place at WWE's Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. Tonight's location has been the home of the developmental brand since October 2020.

Fans who want to watch the special episode could also watch through the USA Network. It's also available via live stream on USANetwork.com or the USA Network App.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Heatwave: Venue and timing

City: Orlando, Floarida

Venue/Arena: WWE's Performance Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

What should fans expect for the upcoming special episode of NXT?

Six matches are set for tonight's developmental brand episode. One is for the championship, the other for NXT's Heritage Cup, and another in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Main roster stars have visited the developmental brand before, but two that have made their stay prominent are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The latter has endlessly insulted the roster since winning the North American Championship, while The Eradicator protects him. Tonight, two stars that stood up against The Judgment Day duo are Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

Baron Corbin has also returned to the brand and even stated his plans for a new era. However, his aspirations may be spoiled by Von Wagner tonight on NXT Heatwave.

Ilja Dragunov has set his sights on Trick Williams after failing to defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. Tonight, both stars could finally get their chance to face each other.

Tonight will also mark the singles debut match of Ava, who has aligned with Schism ever since her debut last year. The young Samoan will face Ivy Nile, and while the 22-year-old has her stablemates alongside her, Nile will be all alone.

Nathan Frazer will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against Noam Dar. Interestingly, the champion got the gold after he defeated tonight's challenger. It would be interesting to see who will go down as the champion tonight,

Finally, Carmelao Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Wes Lee tonight. The challenger put his focus on the champion after he lost the North American title do Mysterio. After weeks of build-up, some of the brand's up-and-coming stars could finally clash.

Expand Tweet

It would be exciting to see who could come out on top on tonight's NXT Heatwave.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot