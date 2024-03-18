Where is WWE RAW episode 1608? (March 18, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature several qualifying matches for WrestleMania XL, an exciting single match, and a contract signing ceremony for a huge title match at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

The March 18, 2024, episode of the red brand will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. It has a maximum capacity of up to 21,000 and is the home of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

The arena has hosted several SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live, and Main Event shows in the past. It was also the home of the 2000 SummerSlam, 2006 No Mercy, and 2012 Over the Limit Premium Live Events. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue/Arena: PNC Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans may get tickets from Ticketmaster if they want to see the action live. The price range for one ticket is $20-$476, while for two, it is between $20 and $465.

What to expect from the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

Last week on RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor would defend their Undisputed Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. The five contenders will be decided via a series of qualifying matches, three of which will take place on the flagship show this week.

The New Day will compete against The Alpha Academy, while DIY will battle against The Creed Brothers. The third qualifying match will see Awesome Truth lock horns with Indus Sher.

Additionally, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch will square off in a singles match this Monday. Both women have been feuding for a while now. Last week, Jax launched a vicious attack on The Man and Liv Morgan.

Lynch will look to seek revenge in a Last Woman Standing Match this week, and it's possible that the likes of Morgan and Rhea Ripley could also make their presence felt during the match.

Finally, Gunther and Sami Zayn will meet tonight before their Intercontinental Championship match. Last week, the latter won a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at The Ring General's title at The Show of Shows.

It would be interesting to see how the contract signing between the WrestleMania opponents pans out on the flagship show.

Poll : Who do you think will win between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch tonight? Becky Lynch Nia Jax 0 votes View Discussion